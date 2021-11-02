Businesses and health care providers opposed, two House bills go to Senate floor

Members of the Wyoming Senate listen as state Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, speaks during the first day of a special session to address concerns over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — After hearing hours of criticism and public testimony Monday, the Senate Appropriations Committee moved two House bills opposing President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate onto the Senate floor for discussion.

Health care providers, business leaders and representatives from the tourism industry made up the nearly 40 constituents on the list to speak to the committee. And although some differed in their opinions on whether a federal vaccine mandate is appropriate, many said legislation from state lawmakers is not the answer.

“We’ve all been taught in kindergarten that two wrongs don’t make right,” said Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey. “And House Bill 1001 and House Bill 1002 does not make this situation right.”

DeLancey said she was sent to advocate at the Capitol for the hundreds of members in the Wyoming Business Alliance, and said not one of them asked her to fight for the bills to make it through the committee.

This was the sentiment shared by partners in the tourism industry and other small business owners, who saw the two pieces of legislation as an overcorrection. The main criticism was related to the risk of losing federal funding and state overreach, rather than the need for the health and safety measure.

Some even said this was a matter of pitting employer versus employee.

Health care providers and hospital officials also teamed up against the bills by reporting the validity of vaccines and the need for them during the ongoing pandemic. But they also spent time on their own financial liabilities.

Wyoming Hospital Association Director Eric Boley said more than 85% of funding for nursing homes in the state comes from Medicaid and Medicare, on average. Hospitals also receive a large portion of their funding from the federal government, with around 62% coming from the two programs.

“Our hospitals and nursing homes will cease to exist without the federal funding,” said Boley. “So, if it comes down to making a decision between state law and federal law, we really have no choice. We have to comply with federal law.”

Although the senators on the committee heard the concerns and tried to make amendments to address some of them, the two House bills still moved to first reading on the Senate floor. House Bill 1001 was changed in language and scope to protect those who depended on federal funding, but it was House Bill 1002 that was amended significantly.

House Bill 1002 came out of the Appropriations Committee with $10 million for the governor’s office to fight the vaccine mandate in a legal battle, instead of the previous $250,000. The legislation also was amended to make any prohibition of vaccine requirements for public entities not effective until all litigation against the federal government was finished.

When they were brought to the Senate floor, some lawmakers were upset with the new language included in both bills. They expressed their frustration with the lack of immediate action, and the possible unemployment some constituents would face with vaccine mandates still in place.

But others said the risk to federal funding and the impacts it would have on every sector of Wyoming were too high.

“We were trying to protect our citizens and protect our standing,” said Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, "so we can have a say in the lawsuit.”

Both bills were passed after first reading, but with hesitation.

The second reading begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Senate. If both bills are passed through the next phases, the two pieces of legislation could go into effect as soon as Saturday.