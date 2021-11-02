RHAM, Glastonbury advance in CCC volleyball tournament

The RHAM High girls volleyball team opened the postseason with the way it ended the regular season.

Lauren Feige had 32 assists while Ally Hadley had 15 digs, 10 kills, and four aces as the top-seeded Raptors advanced to the quarterfinals of the CCC tournament with a sweep of No. 16 New Britain Monday. Game scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-6.

RHAM (19-1) will put its 18-match winning streak on the line today when it hosts No. 9 Simsbury. The Trojans eliminated South Windsor in five sets Monday.

Sarah West (10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), Lani Fecho (6 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs), Zoe Parkinson (7 kills, 3 blocks), and Leah Bahamonde (13 digs) also starred for the Raptors.

New Britain is 9-10.

GLASTONBURY 3, BRISTOL CENTRAL 2. In Glastonbury, Ana Andriyashko recorded 19 digs and 15 kills as the sixth-seeded Guardians pulled out a CCC tournament first-round match against No. 11 Bristol Central. Game scores were 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.

Glastonbury (15-4) has won 12 of its last 13 matches and will visit No. 3 E.O. Smith for a quarterfinal match today.

Evelyn Brenton (17 kills, 6 blocks) and Amanda Leclair (9 kills, 3 blocks) also played well for the Guardiand. Maddie Lodovico recorded 16 kills and 16 digs for Bristol Central (14-7).

SOUTHINGTON 3, EAST HARTFORD 0. In Southington, Haley Weiner’s 28 assists led the fifth-seeded Blue Knights past No. 12 East Hartford in a CCC tournament first-round match by game scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-8.

Southington will play a quarterfinal at No. 4 Maloney today. East Hartford (11-9) will take part in next week’s Class LL state tournament.

COVENTRY 3, TOLLAND 0. In a non-league match in Coventry, Ruby St Onge (9 kills, 11 digs, 7 aces), Charlotte Jordan (19 assists, 6 kills), and Jocelyn Francisco (19 digs) were standouts for the Patriots in a sweep of Tolland. Game scores were 25-10, 25-23, 25-18.

Coventry (14-6) begins NCCC tournament play Wednesday as the No. 3 seed. The Patriots will host SMSA in quarterfinal action. Tolland finishes the year 4-16.