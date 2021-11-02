Bolton surges into girls soccer state tournament

It was a September to forget for the Bolton High girls soccer team. The Bulldogs opened the season with four losses — two by one goal, another by two goals — and a tie against Stafford on Sept. 27 left them at a disappointing 0-4-1.

But when the calendar turned to October their season began to turn around. Now they’ll have the opportunity to have a November to remember.

Carly Robbins and Emma Diehl had two goals each Monday as Bolton rolled past HMTCA 8-1 in NCCC action to clinch a berth in the Class S state tournament.

“The girls have been focused on being competitive every game,” Bolton coach Paco Ruiz said. “We started 0-4 but most of our games were very close throughout the season. Many athletes are playing now in different positions and the ladies feel like we finally are hitting our stride.

“Some of the close games, and losses, have been motivation for the girls to get better. Additionally, we have the deepest team we have had in many years. I can substitute players without sacrificing overall play nor performance not to mention that there is competition to play in almost every spot in the starting 11.”

The Bulldogs (6-8-1, 4-6-1 NCCC) will take a season-high three-game winning streak into today’s regular-season finale against Canton. Bolton will learn its Class S draw on Friday and will begin postseason play on the road.

Isabel Kenney gave the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish as she opened the scoring. Madison Peacock had a goal and three assists for Bolton, which led 5-0 at halftime. Ellie Dube chipped in a goal and an assist while Nicole Gallacher scored once. Samiyah Brown contributed a pair of assists. Goalies Allie Buonomano and Peacock combined for seven saves.

Mackenzie Simpson scored for HMTCA (1-13-1, 0-11-0).

COVENTRY 1, WINDSOR LOCKS 0. In Coventry, senior Natalie Neal had a Senior Night she’ll look back on fondly as her first-half goal proved decisive in an NCCC win.

Freshman Eva Strycharz had the assist. Amy Prior earned the shutout in net for the Patriots (7-6-2, 7-4-1) with three saves. Emma Daly and Sophie Verosky were defensive standouts while Celia Merluzzo and Lindsey Harrington starred in the midfield.

Tristin Oberg made two saves for Windsor Locks (6-6-3, 6-4-2).

The Raiders close out the regular season tonight when they host Stafford. Coventry will take part in the Class S state tournament and will begin postseason play with a road game.

SUFFIELD 3, EAST GRANBY 2 (OT). In East Granby, Sarah Kent had a hat trick, netting the equalizer in the second half and the game-winner in overtime as NCCC champion Suffield completed a perfect league season.

Goals by Morgan Egan and Julia Walsh gave the (7-4-5, 5-4-3) a 2-1 halftime lead before Kent rallied the Wildcats (13-3-0, 12-0-0). Brynna Tinnirella had two assists while goalie Ella Kollmorgan made two saves. Ava Guyer was credited with 19 saves for East Granby.

Suffield will take part in the Class L state tournament. The Wildcats are expected to get a first-round bye and host a second-round game.