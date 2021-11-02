Suffield clinches share of NCCC boys soccer title

The Suffield High boys soccer team got the job done Monday.

Now the Wildcats wait.

Giuseppe Lagana had a hat trick as Suffield assured itself at least a share of the NCCC title by beating East Granby 6-0 at Ted Beneski Field.

The Wildcats (15-1-0, 12-1-0 NCCC) won their last 11 regular season games following a Sept. 28 loss at Granby. They take the NCCC crown outright if Canton (11-1-0 NCCC) ties or loses to Bolton today. The Warriors defeated East Windsor 10-1 Monday to keep their title hopes alive.

The league championship is Suffield’s first since 2015.

Anderson Burrows and Nick Van Cott added a goal and an assist each for the Wildcats. Tim Tkacz also had a goal. Craig Gnatek earned Suffield’s sixth consecutive shutout with five saves.

Matt Fagnant made eight saves for East Granby (5-8-3, 4-7-2).

The Wildcats will take part in the Class M state tournament starting next week. If Nonnewaug (14-0-1) defeats Housatonic today, Suffield would be the No. 2 seed. If Nonnewaug ties or loses, the Wildcats would be the top seed.

STAFFORD 3, WINDSOR LOCKS 1. In Stafford, Auguste Latrille had two goals — giving him six against Windsor Locks in two games — as the Bulldogs completed a sweep of the Raiders in NCCC action.

Matt Contois also scored for Stafford (3-11-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Goalie Ryan Duffy had nine saves. Sebastyn Torres scored for Windsor Locks (2-11-1) while goalies Caden Mackey and Ryan Martineau combined for nine saves.

Stafford completes its season today when it hosts East Windsor. Windsor Locks entertains Coventry today and finishes with a home game against HMTCA Wednesday.

ENFIELD 0, RHAM 0. In Enfield, Jack Winans made six saves in goal for the Eagles while RHAM’s Erik Buden also recorded six saves as the teams played to a CCC East tie.

Dale Fuller and Matt Spruill were defensive standouts for Enfield (6-3-5, 1-2-4). Antonio Calabrese also starred. Andrew Macca and Sean Connolly paced the Raptors (7-3-5, 2-2-3).

The teams will have a rematch in Hebron Thursday to close out the regular season.