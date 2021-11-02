Our precious Mother, Shirley Woolum 68 of Varney, WV, peacefully passed at her home surrounded by her husband and children on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Angels rejoiced as she entered those pearly gates and gained her Eternal Reward. In her own words, “ Come and see me in Heaven ”, as she made it clear for her children, grandchildren and family to hear that she wants to see them again.

She was born at Williamson Memorial Hospital on February 21, 1953 in Williamson, WV. She was the daughter of the late Norvel “Bun” Gray and Goldie Marie Wellman Gray. She left behind her loving husband Of 42 years, Bill Woolum. She was preceded in death by her brother Ezra Hensley, and Granddaughter Kaylee Rae Woolum.

She sacrificed her life and time for others to be the best daughter, Mother and Grandmother, anyone could ask for.

Those left behind to cherish her memories of devout love and compassion for others include children, Dwayne (Shelley) Woolum of Delbarton, Margaret Woolum of Charlotte, NC, Angie Woolum of Brooklyn, NY, Billy Woolum of Columbus, OH, and Melissa Woolum of Delbarton, WV and Jerry Waters II of Jackson, OH who was like a son. Also leaving behind two brothers: Charles (Nancy) Hensley and Dan (Faye) Hensley and 3 sisters: Judy Tiller, Nettie (Steve) Neace, and Mary Dotson, and treasured grand children Cameron, Keaton, Molly, Kyndra, Kyler, Luke and Great-Granddaughter Mary.

Funeral service will be held Thursday November 4th at 12:00 pm at Regional Church of God in Delbarton WV where she was a member. Her Pastor, D. Mitchell Bias, will be officiating. Burial will follow at her family cemetery in Varney WV. Visitation will be at the Regional Church Wednesday evening 6 -9 pm. (Family 5-6pm)

