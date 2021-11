A tax on imports from countries with poor environmental records would protect green businesses in the UK, George Eustice has said.The Environment Secretary said the issue of a “carbon border tax” is being examined by officials in Whitehall But he insisted the Government will not bring in an arbitrary “meat tax” to increase prices on food to reflect the environmental costs associated with them.“We’re not going to have an arbitrary meat tax or meat levy,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.“That’s never been on the cards. I’ve never supported it.”Any move to a border tax on imports would take...

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO