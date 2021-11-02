CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delbarton, WV

By Naomi Bowles
Bill Rutherford, 73 of Delbarton, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 31, 2021. He was a patient at the Good Sheppard Nursing Home at the time of his passing.

He was born June 7, 1948 at Delbarton, WV the son of the late Chester and Lula Rutherford. In additon to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, James and Chester Rutherford, sisters, Joann Hunt, Betty Justice and Janice Runyon and a niece, Carol Crum.

Bill was a retired assistant mechanic for the Mingo County Board of Education having worked in the bus garage for many years.

Those left behind to cherish his memories include his nieces and nephews, those closest to him include, Alex Hunt Jr., Peggy Perry, Lisa McCloud, James Rutherford Jr., Michelle Rutherford and Diana Estep. In addition, a very special great nephew, Alex Hunt III.

In honoring Bills wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton is in charge of the arrangements.

