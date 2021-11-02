CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe Hager

By Naomi Bowles
 5 days ago
Roscoe Hager, 74, of Logan ,WV, departed this life on October 31, 2021 at Logan Regional Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Fred Hager, Joe Hager, Bernard Hager and Nim Hager, six sisters, Beulah Brown, Lora McComas, Bernice Ellis, Layune Dempsey, Wenola Irvines and Reba Stergill and his in-laws, Newcone & Vonnie Bryant.

Roscoe enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Diccie Hager; two daughters, Neressa Hager and Lahoma (Kevin) Southers; one son, Nicholas (Tonya) Hager; one sister, Eliza Mullins; two brothers, Lonnie Hager and Donnie (Tammy) Hager; five grandchildren, Alex (Toni Leigh) Hager, Paige (Brian) Hager, Chase Hager, Kevin Michael Southers and Holly Southers; three great granddaughters, Leighton Hager, Kynslee Hager and Brylan Smith.

Services will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with Glenn Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Old Logan Road, Chapmanville, WV.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Nick Hager, Alex Hager, Chase Hager, Brian Smith, Eric Bryant and Randy Bryant.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

