Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, are continuing their months-long tease of new music. After making a colossal debut in March with their mega-hit “Leave The Door Open,” word of their next single — and even a mention of an album — didn’t arrive until months later, in July, with the release of the second single, “Skate.” They soon followed that up, finally, with the album announcement — An Evening with Silk Sonic, expected to arrive in November. And the tease is still going: The duo’s third and last pre-album single, “Smokin’ Out The Window,” arrives this Friday.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO