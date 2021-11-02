Champions League midway review: Barcelona, Leipzig in trouble; Ajax, Liverpool surging

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their challenge for a Champions League spot.The Irons’ great recent run of form means they could actually overtake the Reds with victory, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool come into the match in great away form, having won four of their five away matches so far this campaign while scoring a total of 19 goals. Jürgen Klopp’s men need three points here in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea before heading...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO