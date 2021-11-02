CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League midway review: Barcelona, Leipzig in trouble; Ajax, Liverpool surging

By ESPN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's the journey, and there's the destination. For a sport dominated by haves and have-nots -- so, most sports -- we generally understand that the winner of...

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp resists comparisons as Liverpool close on record unbeaten run

Liverpool are on the verge of surpassing the record of the club’s great side of the 1980s but manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players do not want to be compared as they are creating their own history.If they avoid defeat against West Ham on Sunday they will extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches, beating the club’s all-time league landmark set by Bob Paisley’s 1982 team.But Klopp insists comparisons are fruitless and he prefers to concentrate on what this current group have achieved.Next up, a trip to @WestHam 👊 pic.twitter.com/SlMEO2KIHh— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2021“It was for sure not...
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (4-1) 2021-11-03T21:50:23Z 21:50. Add Gabriel Jesus to the scoresheet for Manchester City as he makes it 4-1. A good win from Manchester City, despite that nervy moment in the first haf. GOAL SHERIFF (1-3) 2021-11-03T21:50:02Z 21:50. A consolation goal for the hosts, as Adama Traore scores to...
chatsports.com

Champions League state of play: Liverpool are one of four teams to have qualified for the last-16, but Man United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid still have it all to do with two matchdays left

The Champions League group stage has reached its business end seemingly in the blink of an eye, with Liverpool becoming the first English representative to book their spot in the last-16 on Wednesday night. They did so with another dazzling display against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, strolling past the Spaniards...
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their challenge for a Champions League spot.The Irons’ great recent run of form means they could actually overtake the Reds with victory, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool come into the match in great away form, having won four of their five away matches so far this campaign while scoring a total of 19 goals. Jürgen Klopp’s men need three points here in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea before heading...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Man City ‘would never happen’, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s “immense” impact at Manchester United and insisted the idea of the Portuguese wearing a blue City shirt on derby day was simply impossible.Ronaldo appeared to be edging towards a move to Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window in August before completing an emotional return to the club he had left 12 years earlier for Real Madrid.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner might be three months away from his 37th birthday, but Ronaldo’s addition has not looked anything other than a smart piece of business from United.Although United’s damaging inconsistencies have...
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating...
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski helps Bayern Munich join Bundesliga centurions club

Bayern Munich became only the second team to score 100 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year as they inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Freiburg.Thomas Muller unselfishly set up Leon Goretzka for the opener after half an hour before Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead 15 minutes from time with his 60th goal of 2021 after good play by Alphonso Davies.Third-placed Freiburg scored a late consolation through Janik Haberer as it finished 2-1.Leaders Bayern have six league games left before the winter break and only need one more goal to equal Cologne’s record of 101 Bundesliga goals in...
chatsports.com

'Is your job not to have an opinion? I'm not your puppy!': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp loses his temper with a reporter over questions on the 'difficult to take' referee's calls in their 3-2 loss at West Ham

Jurgen Klopp was involved in a heated exchange with a BBC reporter after watching Liverpool lose at West Ham on Sunday, insisting 'I am not your puppy' when quizzed about a series of refereeing decisions. Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run across all competitions came to a miserable end at the London...
The Independent

Liverpool were undone by the refined simplicity of David Moyes’ West Ham

There is a bit in Brass Eye when Chris Morris is interviewing Peter Stringfellow, a renowned nightclub owner who is perhaps best known for licensing strip clubs that bear his name. To those who have not had the pleasure, Brass Eye is a satirical television show that ran for just a season parodying current affairs shows. Morris would lead, unassuming yet devastating in the way he would pick apart his marks who were none the wiser, like Stringfellow.Morris begins asking about “Stringfellow” the brand, and how it is more than a name, leading to a response drenched in hubris and...
Sports Illustrated

Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Ben Woodburn At The Double For Hearts

Another busy week for some of the Liverpool players out on loan with Ben Woodburn the star of the show for Hearts. We take a look back at the action from the last week. Davies missed both games for the Blades this week through injury as they drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in midweek before losing 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what could be a crucial fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. The under-pressure United manager clung to his job after defeat by Liverpool and saw one direct threat to his position in Antonio Conte instead join Tottenham. However, although a 2-2 draw at Atalanta during the week kept United in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout stages, it did little to soothe concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another last-gasp goal. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityCity thrashed...
