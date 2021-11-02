Watch: Fan-Made Rick And Morty “Interdimensional Cable” Animal Crossing Style

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) While working on new tech, the team must fight a furry ghost, and later a beat box based ghost. We finally reach the halfway point of the season only a couple days after Halloween, with there continuing to be very slight nudges towards developing the world and characters. This week, we have Miss Jones working on a device to finally make use of the powers of the ghosts they captured in previous episodes…kind of like what the kids already do occasionally with the ghosts they use for special attacks, but I guess now they’ll start using some of the more diverse powers they’ve obtained from ghosts in the past dozen episodes. We only get a brief look at this new weapon in action, and I don’t think it even uses any of those ghosts, but I guess it’s a sign that we’ll see it more later as things ramp up, at least hopefully. This isn’t a very sophisticated show, you may be shocked to learn, so if the main goal of the series is to sell toys and merchandise, giving each of the kids powered up forms based on ghosts they’ve fought would be a pretty easy way to generate a bunch of new and different designs to collect. At least, that’s the ten year old in me thinking about what toys would definitely grab me back in the day.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO