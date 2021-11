Does the original Xbox inspire a spark of warm nostalgia in your heart? If so, you may be pleased to hear you can preorder a new set of wired controllers modeled after the classic Duke controller. Made by the accessory maker Hyperkin, these controllers are coming out in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. There's a black one and a white one, plus a translucent purple one celebrating Cortana, the AI assistant from the Halo series. The controllers will ship December 15 and carry an MSRP of $89.99.

