Let it snow! Parts of Northern Wisconsin get ‘healthy’ first snowfall
LAND O LAKES, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Vilas County may have had to do a double-take when they woke up and saw a good amount of...www.upmatters.com
LAND O LAKES, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Vilas County may have had to do a double-take when they woke up and saw a good amount of...www.upmatters.com
No!!! Lol I don't want snow yet. I'm just tired of it after dealing with it forever. Lol i understand though if you got sleds or love the winter. I used to ski and feel like that but now I'm just old. 🤣
Comments / 18