Sony’s quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 has gone public. There is a lot of data to go through but one of the most interesting bits is that, at the time of this writing, the PS5 has officially sold 13.4 million consoles worldwide since its release in November 2020, including 3.3 million units in Q2. This is in addition to finally breaking the Switch’s console sales streak in September 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO