While they’re undoubtedly one of the cutest breeds, Dachshunds are infamously difficult to housebreak. According to research, they make the list of the top seven most difficult breeds to potty-train. But that doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a smelly home. Although not all Dachshunds can be fully potty-trained, patience and persistence can go a long way when it comes to housebreaking your Dachshund. You’ll save yourself — and your pup — a lot of stress with our puppy potty-training tips. Here’s what you need to know about potty-training one of the most stubborn dog breeds in the world.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO