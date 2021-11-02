CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia to extend protected marine zones by 16 million hectares in 2022

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Colombia will designate a further 16 million hectares (39.5 million acres) of its maritime areas as protected next year, eight years earlier than planned, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday at the global COP26 climate conference Climate summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests in...

