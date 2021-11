President Joe Biden did something fascinating on his first day at the major climate summit taking place in Scotland: He apologized. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, in the last administration, pulled out of the Paris [Agreement] and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” Biden told his fellow world leaders Monday during the United Nations summit, known as COP26.

