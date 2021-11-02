Please Enable JavaScript

Makinex has introduced the Mobile Charging Pod (MCP), an innovative, secure storage pod that provides a safe way to store power tools, chargers, battery banks, and more. In addition to providing secure storage, each of the six lockers has its own GFCI compliant outlets, providing power to safely charge batteries while storing them. Utilizing the Mobile Charge Pod on a jobsite effectively eradicates possible fines that can be related to electrical installation standards, an over-loaded switch board, and trip hazards with cords.
