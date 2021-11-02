Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
NewsBreak
ForConstructionPros.com

The Concrete Contractor’s Playbook for Digital Layouts

Concrete construction contractors have many reasons to consider a move to digital layout. Speed, accuracy and layout versatility are often cited as the biggest motivators. However, the real rationale for the shift may pivot on a single word: payback. Today, virtually every corner of the construction industry is changing. The...
ForConstructionPros.com

Makinex Mobile Charging Pod

Makinex has introduced the Mobile Charging Pod (MCP), an innovative, secure storage pod that provides a safe way to store power tools, chargers, battery banks, and more. In addition to providing secure storage, each of the six lockers has its own GFCI compliant outlets, providing power to safely charge batteries while storing them. Utilizing the Mobile Charge Pod on a jobsite effectively eradicates possible fines that can be related to electrical installation standards, an over-loaded switch board, and trip hazards with cords.
ForConstructionPros.com

Dodge: Bright and Busy Future Ahead For the Construction Industry

The last two years have been challenging, to say the least. As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodge Data & Analytics is predicting a 6% rise in construction starts for 2022 and a "bright and busy future" for the industry. "We expect total starts to be above...
ForConstructionPros.com

Inside the PCA Carbon Neutrality Roadmap

“In 2020, members of the GCCA came together to agree [to] a commitment to a collective ambition to drive down the emissions of our operations and to deliver society with net-zero concrete by 2050. When we did so, we also promised to provide you with the detail on exactly how we propose to achieve that ambition. Achieving carbon neutrality or a net-zero future and ensuring alignment across our industry on a sustainable way forward involves significant challenges.”
