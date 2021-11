The forward leaps in sampling technology and playability of today’s digital pianos now puts them firmly on a par with traditional instruments in terms of sound quality. In terms of practicality, however, you could argue that digital pianos have several distinct advantages over their acoustic counterparts; they’re much lighter, they don’t need to be tuned regularly to sound their best, but most importantly they give you the freedom to be able to plug in a pair of the best headphones for digital piano and practise without fear of disturbing your family members or neighbours - other than a bit of clicking from the keys, that is!

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO