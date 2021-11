U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke during a recent meeting of the National Chicken Council and discussed the relationship between the U.S. and China. She said her recent interactions with China were intended to bring down the temperature of a trading relationship that’s become heated in recent months. Tai described the relationship between the two largest economies in the world as “a pile of dry tinder.” She also said that any potential misunderstanding between the countries is likely to spark a giant fire that could have drastic effects on both nations and the world’s economy.

