Kaer Morhen might be in trouble in a new photo of Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher Season 2!. There are big things happening in The Witcher Season 2. One of the things we already know is that Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri are heading for Kaer Morhen. However, it looks like the Witchers' old keep will be under attack. A new photo from the show's second season reveals the White Wolf preparing to fight and defend his former home.

