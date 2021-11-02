CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Jazz Jennings, transgender reality star, grapples with weight gain in new season

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A first look at the new season of the TLC reality show "I Am Jazz" includes the transgender activist's struggle with weight gain. In the video featured on TLC's YouTube channel, Jazz Jennings, 21, reveals that her mental health issues led to binge eating and weight...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The era of free money is ending

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — For about 20 months, central banks have funneled...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazz Jennings
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Transgender Woman#Bagels#Harvard
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

NeNe Leakes would be 'happy' to return to 'Real Housewives' but Andy Cohen may have other ideas after her 'racist' accusations

NeNe Leakes has had a sudden change of heart when it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The former reality TV personality, who gained notoriety as the villainous lead cast member of the hit Bravo series, now says she’s open to returning after calling for a boycott and lobbying racism claims against the executive producer.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Her Family's "Unattractive" Wedding Attire

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment. Candace Cameron Bure seemed to have no idea that tension would be afoot after she posted sweet family photos. The 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30 to share two pics from a wedding she attended with her family over the weekend. The images showed both Candace and daughter Natasha Bure in striking red dresses, while the star's husband, Valeri Bure, and son Lev Bure both wore suits. Missing in action was son Maksim Bure, who is attending college.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

CNN

720K+
Followers
111K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy