Astronauts have a taco taste test using first chile peppers grown in space

By Ashley Strickland
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — It's the space taco party of your dreams. The International Space Station hosted a taco bash for astronauts on Friday as they celebrated the harvest of the first chile peppers grown in space. The crew finally had a chance to taste test the peppers after initially kicking off the...

