A volcano in the Canary Islands that has been erupting for six weeks, spewed a large amount of ash from over the island of La Palma on Saturday.Since the eruption began on 19 September, lava flows from the mouth of the volcano have covered 2,400 acres of land on the island, according to data from the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.Overall, more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed by the eruption and over 7,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes.However, no injuries have been reported from coming into contact with lava or inhaling toxic gases emitted from...

