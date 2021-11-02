CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nathaniel Philbrick - Travels with George

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes George Washington still matter? Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick argues for Washington's unique contribution to the forging...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathaniel Philbrick
Person
George Washington
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
wydaily.com

Oddities & Curiosities: Nathaniel Beverley Tucker’s Tombstone

WILLIAMSBURG — In the cemetery of Bruton Parish Church on Duke of Gloucester St., Judge Nathaniel Beverley Tucker lies next to his third wife, Lucy Ann Smith, beneath a prominent obelisk. While many now might not know much about the author and judge who died in 1851, his tombstone is...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wamc.org

Chris Hedges new book on trauma and transformation in prisons

Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Chris Hedges has taught courses in drama, literature, philosophy, and history since 2013 in the college degree program offered by Rutgers University at East Jersey State Prison and other New Jersey prisons. In his first class at East Jersey State Prison, where students read and discussed plays by Amiri Baraka and August Wilson, among others, his class set out to write a play of their own.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRGB

Lake George to welcome vaccinated international travelers in November

LAKE GEORGE, NY (WRGB) — Come November, Canadian travelers will return to the streets of Lake George. "Especially around all the Canadian holidays, where we would see that influx through Plattsburgh all the way down to Albany," said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Everyone enjoyed a lot of Canadian business."
LAKE GEORGE, NY
wamc.org

Lighting up the world with love: Berkshire County music legend David Grover is remembered fondly

Grover, the much-loved bard of Berkshire County, traveled the world doing what he loved over a long and celebrated career. From playing free concerts at the Great Barrington gazebo for 40 straight summers to producing acclaimed children’s programming on PBS, his musicianship was combined with a deep empathy and a commitment to nurturing compassion in the world.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
FanSided

Horror Noire interview with stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre

1428 Elm caught up with Lesley-Ann Brandt and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, who star in the new Shudder exclusive film Horror Noire, a follow-up to the 2019 documentary of the same name. The documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror featured tons of prolific Black filmmakers, authors, artists, writers, actors, and experts in the field to discuss how Black creators have impacted the genre over the years. The latest film is an anthology that features six new tales of horror to showcase Black storytellers.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats reach heights

"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord) We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good. That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wamc.org

Strange Universe 10/31/21

The Pleiades are a group of more than 800 stars located about 410 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus. Pleaides, also known as the "Seven Sisters," makes its debut this month. We’ll also hear what makes this cluster so special.
ASTRONOMY
wamc.org

11/2/21 RT Panel

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany Adjunct Professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and counter-terrorism expert and best-selling author Malcolm Nance. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a...
TV & VIDEOS
wamc.org

Denizen Theatre presents "Apples in Winter"

Robert, a death row prisoner about to be executed, wants an apple pie. So that’s what his mother Miriam is making him. After his turbulent childhood, this is the one final thing she can give him. Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, New York presents “Apples in Winter” by Jennifer Fawcett...
NEW PALTZ, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy