We’re looking to recruit a creative thinker and great storyteller as a new member of our Communications team to create high-quality content that tells our story and that of our charity partners, coalitions and partnerships, to engage our audiences and increase our impact. Day-to-day you might be working on an eye-catching way of presenting data for a policy report, honing a pitch deck to a new donor into a compelling argument or developing new ways of presenting our work on social media to gain greater engagement in our Leadership Academy.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO