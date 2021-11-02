CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

YWCA Wausau, others launch initiative to connect communities

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loySX_0ckQnpy700
Photo illustration.

North central Wisconsin residents and representatives of organizations are invited to attend a virtual launch of a new community initiative called Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin, aimed at connecting communities.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9. Registration is available at https://mosaickickoffevent.eventbrite.com or by visiting mosaic-connect.org.

The launch is an opportunity to learn about Mosaic, the benefits of becoming a member, and hear from community members who will share their stories and perspectives about the value of having an inclusive community. In addition, participants will hear about Mosaic learning opportunities being offered over the next several months.

The vision of the project is to ensure all people in north central Wisconsin, regardless of differences, feel they belong and are supported, welcomed and included as members of our communities.

The founding partners are Aspirus Health; Church Mutual Insurance Co.; Community Foundation of NCWI; Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce; Greenheck Group; Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum; Northcentral Technical College; United Way of Marathon County; Wausau – University of Wisconsin Stevens Point; Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service; YWCA Wausau. YWCA Wausau serves as the operating organization for Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin.

“If we all work together, with both business and community at the table, we can create a more inclusive and welcoming area in north central Wisconsin,” said Kathy Drengler, volunteer chairwoman. “This collaborative effort will strengthen our ability to attract and retain individuals who are choosing where to live and work.”

For more information, send an email to mosaic@ywcawausau.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
