CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau baby sitter accused in infant’s death withdraws insanity plea

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA6U8_0ckQmzpa00
Marissa M. Tietsort, 28, of Wausau. Felony charges filed Jan. 4 include first degree intentional homicide.

Wausau Pilot & Review

An attorney for a Wausau baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy, then pretending he was alive when she gave him back to his mother, withdrew his client’s insanity plea, paving the way for a jury trial to move forward.

A criminal complaint alleges 31-year-old Marissa Tietsort caused the baby’s death in October 2018. Police say the boy was dead when Tietsort put him in a snowsuit and car seat and returned him to his mother — without telling her the child had died.

Tietsort is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The charge was filed in January 2019.

During a competency hearing in September, Tietsort changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but that plea was withdrawn on Oct. 28.

Court records show Tietsort, before the homicide charge was filed, was already facing child abuse charges involving another baby for whom she was caring. She was being held on a $250,000 cash bond on child abuse charges when the homicide case was filed.

Court filings show Tietsort had four of her own children removed from her care and is linked to at least two prior reports of suspected child abuse, one of which involved a 3-month-old girl who suffered a fractured skull. Tietsort and her boyfriend both denied harming the child but later refused to answer phone calls from detectives, according to the police report. Official charges were never filed.

In addition, a child abuse restraining order was filed against Tietsort in 2010 after allegations surfaced that she left her own child in a hot car on multiple occasions and stole prescription drugs from a friend.

A motion hearing is set for Nov. 18 and a five-week jury trial is slated to begin Nov. 29.

Tietsort faces life in prison if she is convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Comments / 1

Related
WausauPilot

EXPLAINER: Prosecutors play up Rittenhouse inexperience

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder have been working to paint him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Sentencing delayed for Wausau child assault suspect convicted at trial

Sentencing for one of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old runaway in Wausau has been delayed, according to online court records. Dennis Moua, 31, was convicted in September of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before returning a guilty verdict.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Suspect accused of attacking deputies named in Lincoln County

Police have identified the man accused of spraying a chemical in a deputy’s face, then leading police on a high-speed chase on Hwy. 51 north of Wausau last week. The incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 when a Lincoln County Deputy pulled over the driver of a vehicle in Tomahawk whose plates did not match the vehicle. The registered owner, police said, had a revoked driving status.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, several injured in Portage Co. crash

One person died and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Portage County, officials said Thursday. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on County Hwy. J near 9th Street in the town of Stockton. Portage County Sheriff’s deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Stockton Fire...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Insanity#Skull#Wausau Pilot
WausauPilot

Manhunt underway for Antigo homicide suspect

A manhunt is underway for a man suspected in an Antigo stabbing death who was last reported seen in the Waukesha area. Derek Goplin, 38, is being sought as a person of interest in connection with the death. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check at an Antigo home.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”. Video took center stage Wednesday in...
KENOSHA, WI
WausauPilot

2 sentenced for stealing $777,000 from addiction center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two employees of a Native American addiction and counseling center, including its executive director, have been sentenced on charges of embezzling more than $777,000 in federal funds. Federal officials in Wisconsin say Fredericka DeCoteau, 63, of Cloquet, Minnesota, was sentenced Friday to 2 years in prison...
RICE LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Nov. 1

Criminal damage to property and a stolen vehicle among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Nov. 1. An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail will face charges of criminal damage to property after he was observed damaging jail property. A Lincoln County deputy recovered a stolen vehicle...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy