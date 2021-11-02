Three Brook Hill students earn Commended status

(From left) Jiwoo Park, Damon Kim, Owen Funk Courtesy photo

Brook Hill is has announced that Owen Funk, Damon Kim and Jiwoo Park, have been named Commended students for their performance on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, as they are among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition. These students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success.

Brook Hill hopes this recognition will help broaden the educational opportunities for these students and will encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic excellence.