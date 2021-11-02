A look at the safest and most dangerous small towns in the nation

In western Washington County, Banks and North Plains each received $100,000 grants from ODOT.Infrastructure less traveled by is receiving state-funded upgrades to make roads smoother and sidewalks more accessible. Last month, the Oregon Department of Transportation approved $5.1 million in funding for small cities with less than 5,000 residents as part of a program established by the Legislature in 2017. In western Washington County, Banks and North Plains each received $100,000. "Smaller towns have small budgets. Our public works team does a great job, but we can't always keep our roads up to standards," North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan said....

NORTH PLAINS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO