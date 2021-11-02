CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the safest and most dangerous small towns in the nation

WITF
WITF
 5 days ago

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Several...

www.witf.org

mynbc5.com

USA Today names Montpelier the nation's best small town for shopping

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The nation's smallest capital city was recognized Friday as a premier small-town shopping destination by editors and readers of USA Today. Montpelier was named the best small town in America for shoppers. The community, which prides itself on not having a McDonald's, Starbucks or Walmart, was the runner-up in last year's survey.
MONTPELIER, VT
Lima News

Hunting Valley named safest small town in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Most Americans feel safe in the communities where they live. Still, according to a 2020 Gallup poll, 78 percent perceive crime to be on the rise nationally even if the numbers don’t back that up. That disconnect is part of the reason why ConsumerAffairs conducted a study...
OHIO STATE
WITF

U.S. Route 15 is focus of human trafficking

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Human trafficking is happening in communities across the country, even here in central Pennsylvania. Victims can...
HARRISBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Seacoast Online

Durham ranked No. 2 on Safest College Town in America list

DURHAM — The town, which is home to the University of New Hampshire, ranked No. 2 on a list of the top 10 college towns in America. Safewise announced its rankings are based on college towns that report the lowest violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents. Durham ranked second only to Milton, Massachusetts, which is home to Curry College.
DURHAM, NH
Forest Grove News Times

Small towns work to improve walkability

In western Washington County, Banks and North Plains each received $100,000 grants from ODOT.Infrastructure less traveled by is receiving state-funded upgrades to make roads smoother and sidewalks more accessible. Last month, the Oregon Department of Transportation approved $5.1 million in funding for small cities with less than 5,000 residents as part of a program established by the Legislature in 2017. In western Washington County, Banks and North Plains each received $100,000. "Smaller towns have small budgets. Our public works team does a great job, but we can't always keep our roads up to standards," North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan said....
NORTH PLAINS, OR
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Norfolk Named One of America’s Safest Small Towns in 2021

Norfolk made the SafeWise list of “100 Safest Small Towns in America,” coming in at number 31. To rank the safest small towns in the United States, SafeWise analyzed the latest available violent and property crime data from the FBI. Towns with populations greater than 15,000 people and fewer than 5,000 people were excluded.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Town of Elon ranked second safest city in North Carolina

The sign before you enter the Town of Elon in Elon, North Carolina on July 2, 2020. SafeWise has ranked the town of Elon as the second safest city in North Carolina, behind Holly Springs, according to their annual report for 2021. This is the seventh annual report for SafeWise — a home safety and security news site.
ELON, NC
Only In New Jersey

These New Jersey Towns Are Some Of The Safest In The State

The FBI’s annual compilation of crimes reported to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program by law enforcement agencies from around the nation is an interesting source when considering a state’s safest and most dangerous locales. Recently, New Jersey townships provided violent crime data to the FBI — and the statistics may surprise you. Some interesting information about the findings is included below, followed by a listing of the safest towns. Note that rankings are determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos On Nation’s Most Affordable Towns To Live List

View of the Los Alamos County Golf Course. Realtor.com has named Los Alamos one of the most affordable small towns to live in the entire nation. When selecting Los Alamos, Realtor.com looked at towns in the United States with a population of less than 50,000 and compared these communities using very specific data points. Courtesy/Realtor.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Small town growing up

Join over 1,000 Georgia technology professionals at the 23rd annual Georgia CIO of the Year® ORBIE Awards. This annual event honors 26 chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Honoring individuals who have found the perfect intersection of social good and corporate success. © 2021 American City...
SoJO 104.9

The Most Dangerous Animal in NJ Is …

Someone decided to take a deep data dive and go through information from the Centers for Disease Control on the most dangerous animal in every state. The bored folks at shareably.com say they were able to determine which animal was most likely to kill you in all 50 states, but they admit for some states the incidents were so low it’s a bit of a stretch.
whdh.com

13 Mass. small towns named among top 100 safest in US

(WHDH) — Massachusetts is home to 13 of the United States’ 100 safest small towns, according to a recent study. SafeWise examined FBI crime report data and population information for 2019 and found that the following 13 Mass. towns are among the safest:. Wayland (6 overall) Wenham (17 overall) Boxford...
New York Only

Here Are The 15 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In New York

Every year, Safewise.com publishes its lists of the safest towns in each state. Any guesses as to how well the Empire State did? Out of all 50 states New York was pretty close to (but just under) the national average. There’s just something about crunching these numbers that’s so interesting, isn’t it? Looking at the number […] The post Here Are The 15 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
