It’s been a week of hot initial public offerings (IPOs), and it’s not over yet. We’ve seen impressive launches from Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS). However, today brought the news that the new SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) boom is continuing as digital securities trading platform TradeStation prepares to go public by merging with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:QFTA). This move fits well within the latter’s mission of acquiring a high-growth company within the fintech or financial services sectors. QFTA shares shot up by more than 4% yesterday following the merger announcement. Though they’ve dipped a bit since then, their growth patterns remain steady and in the green. Everyone should be ready for the TradeStation SPAC merger.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO