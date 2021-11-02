CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

5 Unbelievable Items for Sale on Craigslist Tri-Cities Today

By Patti Banner
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love getting deals. When I moved away from the Tri-Cities for a job in Duluth, I found a house to rent on Craigslist. You can find just about anything...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Time To Roll Those Clocks Back Check Those Alarms

This weekend marks the end of daylight savings time. So before you go to bed on Saturday night don't forget to turn back your clocks an hour. While you turn back the clocks check those smoke alarms. The Yakima Fire Department and the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is hoping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
NEWStalk 870

Towne Crier in Richland Closing Their Doors for Good

With so many new restaurants and businesses opening in the Tri-Cities, it's sad to see one who has been so successful all these years say goodbye. Having built a reputation for great food and drinks for decades, the Town Crier will be closing its doors for good on November 24th. They don't say why, maybe it's just time to retire.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

A Caldron Full of Cute Trick or Treaters!

My kids loved Halloween...Lindsay was a darling Tiger Swallowtail butterfly one year in a costume her mother skillfully handmade, and Jerry saved the princess as Link!. Most years we've had about 100 trick or treaters at our home in West Richland, but covid jacked over Halloween 2020, even though it was on a Saturday and with the time change, it still wasn't the same.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Craigslist Tri Cities#The Tri Cities#Iconic Retail Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NEWStalk 870

These Magical Treehouses in Washington Are the Perfect Romantic Getaway

When I think of a treehouse, I reflect back to my early teen years and the excitement I had when my friends and I built a treehouse in the vacant lot in the neighborhood. I have a vivid memory of accomplishment when we rolled out our sleeping bags and stayed the night - in a tree. It was built with old 2x4's, plywood floors, and walls. Well, treehouses in 2021 look much different, and they're even more inviting.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy