Books & Literature

Anna Wintour and Hillary Clinton Honor Huma Abedin and Her Memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds

By Lilah Ramzi
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old adage “show me your friends and I will tell you who you are” proved its value last night at a book party for Huma Abedin’s new memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. A longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, Abedin was celebrated by a group that included Clinton, Michael...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Edie Falco's Carmela Soprano past is a hindrance to her performance as Hillary Clinton on Impeachment: American Crime Story

This week, Falco's Hillary Clinton was put in the spotlight as Impeachment dealt with the fallout from then-President Bill Clinton's admission he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky. The problem, says Sean T. Collins, is "Falco’s Hillary is a bit harder to swallow. And through no fault of her own! It’s not on Edie Falco that she’s confronted a husband’s deceit and infidelity more forcefully in a previous series, The motherf*cking Sopranos, than she does here. She certainly does yeoman’s work in conveying Hillary’s shock and outrage when Clinton comes clean to her in the light of dawn, while she’s fresh out of bed and still in her nightgown, achingly vulnerable. But it is hard to shake the impression that we’re watching Carmela Soprano play-act as First Lady, rather than watching the First Lady in and of herself. In a sense, Falco is a victim of her own talent."
U.S. POLITICS
newsitem.com

Huma Abedin, loyal aide and betrayed wife, picks up the mic

NEW YORK (AP) — To a fascinated outside world, Huma Abedin was always the elegant woman standing at the back of the room, not speaking. An ever-loyal aide to her boss of 25 years, Hillary Clinton, for whom she would “walk to the ends of the earth.” (Spoiler alert: she still would.) And an ever-suffering wife to Anthony Weiner, who brought her endless public shame in cascades of scandal. (Spoiler alert: it was as bad as we thought.) Always there, and always silent.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Huma Abedin says she hasn’t ruled out running for office

Huma Abedin didn’t rule out a run for political office when asked about that possibility on Monday. The former top aide to Hillary Clinton was asked on the “Today” show if she’d consider her own run for office after spending years behind the scenes as Clinton’s confidant and with her own estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Playing Hillary Clinton on Impeachment Was Edie Falco’s Way of Protecting Her

“I wanted to make sure she’s treated with respect…not that I did it right, but I wanted to be at the helm of taking care of this woman who was a national treasure.”. Edie Falco wasn’t exactly looking to play Hillary Clinton when Ryan Murphy first approached her about Impeachment: American Crime Story. But the four-time Emmy winner felt such protectiveness for the former first lady, especially after Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election, that she was compelled to take the role.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Devastating Flatness of Huma Abedin’s Press Tour

Huma Abedin is used to the spotlight, but she’s new to the microphone. Over the past week, as Abedin has made the rounds to promote her new book, Both/And, she’s given her first televised interview and made her first appearance on a late-night show. Following 25 years of serving the politicians to whom she’s hitched her career and home life, Abedin is attempting to create a public image of her own.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

CBS News Exclusive: Huma Abedin speaks out

Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hilary Clinton, said she has "tested" the former presidential candidate's loyalty over the years. Abedin discusses her personal life and marriage to Anthony Weiner in her first television interview with Norah O'Donnell.
HUMA ABEDIN
