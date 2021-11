Hundreds of trick-or-treaters dressed as superheroes, monsters, goblins and some stood out in the crowd inside an inflatable Halloween costume in the spirit of the holiday at The Prizery’s block party Saturday evening. They all arrived to receive treats from various downtown businesses. Also participating were the South Boston Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Children in their costumes had fun participating in the games and activities that were set up in designated a area of the parking lot of The Prizery such as pumpkin painting. The night ended with an inside showing of “Hocus Pocus.”

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO