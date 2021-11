In 4-H, there is a set of benchmarks that assess involvement and achievement of participants and clubs called the Standards of Excellence. Achieving the Standards of Excellence set forth by 4-H sets expectations for all 4-H members and clubs and gives them goals to attain with an explicit roadmap on how to achieve them. Additionally, it allows 4-H members and clubs to be recognized for going above and beyond!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO