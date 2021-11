Diablo Immortal has announced that it is officially ready to launch its beta test on Android. Blizzard Entertainment, the game developers, announced this mobile action RPG all the way back in 2018. The developers have been taking their sweet time to roll out any bugs and ensure that this game will be a picture of perfection. Finally participants in Canada and Australia will be able to test this game out and give their opinion on how the developers have been doing. In the future, the beta tests will expand to players in South Korea, Japan, and China, but for now, those who are not in the available regions will have to test their patience with pre-register options only. It will be globally released sometime in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO