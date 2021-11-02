CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CareDx: Peter Maag, Reg Seeto, and Michael Goldberg

CareDx said it has completed its transition from Peter Maag to Reginald Seeto as CEO. Concurrent with Seeto's appointment...

bizjournals

Peter Pruitt

The National Association of Corporate Directors, Florida Chapter announced that Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. is their new chapter president leading the organization with Board Chair Frank Scruggs, Treasurer Jesus Socorro and Secretary Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Secasa. Retired in 2019, Pruitt was a senior partner at Deloitte after serving 41 years. Currently, he is a board member at Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY), the board chair of Chapman Partnership for the Homeless and the Platelet Disorder Support Assoc.
BUSINESS
360dx.com

Epic Sciences: Jason Christiansen, Mark Aguillard, Amara Siva

Epic Sciences has appointed Jason Christiansen as chief technology officer, Mark Aguillard as VP and general manager of the oncology business unit, and Amara Siva as VP of laboratory operations. Christiansen has 20 years of experience developing new technologies for research, clinical diagnostics, and new targeted therapy companion diagnostics. He...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Oncology Opportunities Provide 'Pot of Gold at the End of the Double Rainbow' for Illumina

NEW YORK – Illumina's cancer-related business is bigger than ever, having secured — at least for the time being — its acquisition of Grail and riding a surge of orders related to oncology testing. Orders for the NovaSeq, Illumina's highest-throughput platform, are accelerating, driven by next-generation sequencing-based cancer testing, CEO...
HEALTH
BlogHer

How Companies Are Integrating DE&I Into Their Business Strategies

It’s not just smart business, it’s good business. Across the board, it’s understood that diverse and inclusive workplaces are positive for companies and employees alike. A 2019 study showed that companies with higher levels of gender diversity and with HR policies and practices that focus on gender diversity were linked to lower levels of employee turnover, while another study showed that organizations with strong diversity are likely to increase employees’ job satisfaction and commitment to the company. Add to that the fact that companies with strong DE&I see higher revenue, and you’d think that all companies would be incorporating DE&I practices. But...
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Peter Romeo

Peter Romeo is director of digital content of the foodservice group of Winsight Media, with responsibility for the content of Restaurant Business and FoodService Director magazines, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and the Restaurant Leadership Conference. The multi-media job caps a 34-year career as a business journalist, including 28 years as a chain-restaurant specialist for such information channels as Nation’s Restaurant News, QSR magazine, and the website of the National Restaurant Association. Romeo’s columns during an earlier stint at Restaurant Business earned him two Jesse H. Neal Awards, business publishing’s equivalent of the Pulitzers. He graduated from New York University in 1979 with honors in history and journalism, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He resides in the New York City suburb of Port Washington with his wife, Holly Klokis; four rescued greyhounds; and four ne’er-do-well, slightly nervous cats.
BUSINESS
360dx.com

T2 Biosystems Q3 Revenues Jump 42 Percent

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostic system and assay maker T2 Biosystems said on Thursday that its third quarter revenues increased 42 percent year over year. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company reported revenues of $7.4 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior-year period, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $5.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
360dx.com

Guardant Health Q3 Revenues Up 27 Percent

NEW YORK – Guardant Health reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its third quarter 2021 revenues rose 27 percent year over year. The liquid biopsy firm reported total revenues of $94.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to $74.6 million in the same period of 2020, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $92.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
360dx.com

Exact Sciences Gearing up for Busy 2022, Beyond

NEW YORK – Exact Sciences has big plans to build an end-to-end cancer testing pipeline, for everything from early disease detection to detection of minimal residual disease. And although the company has faced some headwinds during the COVID-19 pandemic that have affected its screening revenues, CEO Kevin Conroy said Exact's pipeline is deep and the firm is focused on spending the next couple of years delivering new tests for cancer patients.
HEALTH
360dx.com

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Q3 Revenues Rise 16 Percent

NEW YORK – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics said after the close of the market Wednesday that its third quarter revenues rose 16 percent year over year. For the three months ended Oct. 3, the Raritan, New Jersey-based firm reported revenues of $522.5 million compared to $451.1 million in Q3 2020, beating analysts' average estimate of $481.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
360dx.com

Qiagen Gets CE Mark for Molecular Multiplex Respiratory Pathogen Assay

NEW YORK – Qiagen said on Tuesday that it has garnered CE marking for the QiaStat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 test to identify whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2. Concurrently, Qiagen has launched the test in territories recognizing the CE mark. The multiplex, cartridge-based, RT-PCR assay runs on the sample-to-answer QiaStat-Dx system and can detect and differentiate between influenza A and B, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 infections. The assay can provide results in about one hour, Qiagen said.
INDUSTRY
360dx.com

PierianDx Closes Equity Financing, Loan Facility for up to $47.5M

NEW YORK – PierianDx announced on Tuesday that it had closed $30 million of growth capital in the form of equity financing and a term loan facility, with access to additional tranches of up to $17.5 million by 2022 and 2023. OrbiMed led the current investment round, with existing investors...
BUSINESS
360dx.com

Agilent Technologies: John Palma

John Palma has joined Agilent Technologies as vice president, medical affairs to build and lead a companywide global medical affairs organization. Prior to joining Agilent, Palma served in several roles at Roche over the last 10 years. Most recently, he was vice president and head of medical and scientific affairs and chief medical officer for the Roche Sequencing Solutions business. Palma has more than 26 years of experience in the development, management, and delivery of diagnostics and research products.
BUSINESS
360dx.com

Bio-Techne Fiscal Q1 Revenues Rise 26 Percent

NEW YORK – Bio-Techne on Tuesday said its fiscal year 2022 first quarter revenues rose 26 percent year over year. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the firm reported revenues of $257.7 million compared to $204.2 million in Q1 2021, beating analysts' average estimate of $252.4 million. Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
360dx.com

Oncimmune Announces Sixfold Increase in FY 2021 Revenues

NEW YORK – UK immunodiagnostics firm Oncimmune reported on Tuesday a sixfold increase in revenues for its fiscal year 2021, an update from its previously announced unaudited earnings results in June. The firm saw revenues of £3.7 million ($5.04 million) in the 2021 fiscal year ended May 31, up sixfold...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
360dx.com

GS Labs Sues Insurer Medica for COVID-19 Rapid Test Reimbursement

NEW YORK ─ GS Labs has sued Minnetonka, Minnesota-based insurer Medica alleging it failed to fully reimburse more than 30,000 insurance claims, worth almost $10 million, for COVID-19 rapid testing. In a document filed in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota last week, GS Labs said that...
MINNETONKA, MN

