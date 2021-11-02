5 Unbelievable Items for Sale on Craigslist Tri-Cities Today

When I lived in Richland, I loved going to Howard Amon Park. Tri-Cities is a great place to raise a family. There are plenty of things you can do with your kids in town, and certainly no shortage of parks. I used to go on little dates with my wife and grab a coffee before heading down to Howard Amon Park. We would walk along the river and if the American Empress was in town, we'd watch people come and go from the ferry. After our first daughter was born, we'd take her to the park to play along the water. We celebrated her first birthday at Howard Amon. We've since moved to Kennewick and take her to Columbia Park, but every now and then we take her back to Howard Amon.

