MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Election Day Tuesday and if you didn’t vote early or by-mail, you’ll need to vote in person at your assigned voting location. The Municipal and Special Elections are taking place in Hialeah, Homestead, Miami, Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. “Our precincts started at 7 a.m., our poll workers are ready and waiting for our voters,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. The City of Hialeah is voting on a new mayor and council members. Voters in Miami will select a mayor, as well as two commissioners. Miami Beach voters are also voting for mayor, three commissioners, and they...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO