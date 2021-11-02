CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NXTD Stock: Why It Increased This Week

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) increased over 45% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) – a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices,...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

pulse2.com

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: $55 Price Target From Mizuho

The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a price target of $55 from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a price target of $55 from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had decreased the price target from $68 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Stock: Why The Price Increased Yesterday

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by 1.79% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased 1.79% yesterday. Investors responded positively to Ocugen announcing that it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV152, known as COVAXIN outside of the U.S., for pediatric use. This vaccine candidate was developed by the company’s partner Bharat Biotech and was studied in an immuno-bridging clinical trial conducted in India with children 2-18 years of age.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Soared Even Higher This Week

Shares are riding higher on a bullish week for the stock market. One analyst said he believes the company's already-impressive gross profit margin can expand even more. Shares of electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued their sharp trend upward this week. The stock rose as much as 11.1% during the week and was up 10.6% as of this writing, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 48.96% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 48.96% today. Investors responded positively to Cassava Sciences being informed by the Journal of Neuroscience that there is no evidence of data manipulation in an article it published in July 2012 describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer’s disease. And the peer-reviewed article was co-authored by scientists and academic collaborators for Cassava Sciences and is foundational to simufilam, the company’s lead drug candidate for the proposed treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising 8% So Far This Week

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) is beating a rising market this week by booking gains of roughly 8% through trading on Thursday. The boost added to massive short-term returns for shareholders in the popular meme stock. But the lift was grounded in news about concrete improvements in its business.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) increased 27.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) increased 27.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Concert Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into an agreement with BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management (RA) to raise gross proceeds of $65 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Rose as Much as 13% This Week

American Eagle made a non-retail acquisition that has investors buzzing, but the direction it's heading in could complicate the business model. Shares of teen fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) hit a high-water mark just shy of 13% this week according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. At the start of trading on Friday Nov. 5, meanwhile, the stock was still higher by roughly 11.5%. Although it's earnings season, the company doesn't report until Nov. 23, so the move didn't have anything to do with the retailer's earnings at all. It was likely attributable to an acquisition.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Assertio (ASRT) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) increased by over 27% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) increased by over 27% during intraday trading today. Investors have been responding positively to the company’s third-quarter 2021 financial results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) increased 12.64% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) increased 12.64% today. Investors responded to the company’s third quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. – Reported net income of $544 million for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Macerich Stock Rallied as Much as 24% This Week

Third-quarter earnings proved that the mall REIT is moving in the right direction in more ways than one. Shares of mall-focused real estate investment trust Macerich (NYSE:MAC) advanced by as much as 24% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. At the start of trading on Friday, the stock was still higher by around 20% or so. Credit earnings reports for its upward move -- and not just the report delivered by Macerich.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock: $194 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $194 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $194 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Qualcomm to “Buy” from “Neutral” along with increasing the price target from $162.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

Moderna's disappointing Q3 results appear to be weighing on other vaccine stocks. Investors could be anxious about Novavax's own Q3 update, which will be delivered after the market closes Thursday. A law firm announced an investigation into the activities of Novavax's management team. What happened. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why I Bought Coinbase Stock

Coinbase's financial performance has simply been astounding as a public company. The addition of NFTs to the business could drive future growth. There are risks with the stock, but I like the risk/reward I'm getting today. Cryptocurrency seems to be here to stay in one form or another. As the...
STOCKS

