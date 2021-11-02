NXTD Stock: Why It Increased This Week

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by 1.79% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased 1.79% yesterday. Investors responded positively to Ocugen announcing that it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV152, known as COVAXIN outside of the U.S., for pediatric use. This vaccine candidate was developed by the company’s partner Bharat Biotech and was studied in an immuno-bridging clinical trial conducted in India with children 2-18 years of age.

