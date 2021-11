A fifth straight weekly drop in jobless claims and the Fed’s confidence in the economy’s ability to handle certain recurring issues have driven the major stock indexes lately. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on Lee Enterprises (LEE), Educational Development (EDUC), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), and Friedman Industries (FRD) because these companies each possess a solid combination of value and quality. These stocks are also rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Let’s discuss.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO