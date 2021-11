Musky are the apex predator of freshwater fishing. These toothy creatures, which reach lengths of 60 inches and can top out scales over 60 pounds, are not easy to catch, but tangle with one and you’ll know it was worth the effort. While more prevalent in the northern Midwest states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, musky are caught in lakes and rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Fall is one of the best times to catch them as they prepare for winter.

14 DAYS AGO