Volleyball

Gators Capture Lower State Volleyball Crown in Thrilling Victory Over Wando

By Admin
riverbluffathletics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe River Bluff Gator volleyball team, road warriors of the 2021 postseason, traveled for their fourth straight match, this time to Wando on Monday, and came home with the SCHSL AAAAA Lower State Title, defeating the Warriors 3 sets to 1. River Bluff had swept each of its opponents...

riverbluffathletics.com

