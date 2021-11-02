Gators Capture Lower State Volleyball Crown in Thrilling Victory Over Wando

In an epic 5 set match last night and a packed gym with full student sections, the Eagles remained undefeated in conference play (7-0) and earned the title of TVC 8 Conference Champions! The night was also highlighted by cancer support tshirt sales, raffle tickets sales and donations to benefit Covenant Cancer Care in Saginaw. Birch Run had only lost 1 conference match to Swan Valley, and were hoping to defeat Muth to share the conference title. The Panthers came out strong, winning the first 2 sets, with the Eagles making too many service and ball errors. Birch Run has outstanding ball control and defensive play. But in set 3, Muth settled in and went on to win the match in the next 3 sets. The volleys were long and the play exciting on both sides of the net. Senior Emma Kerkau had an exceptional night with 21 kills and 5 blocks. Audrey Geer followed with 17 kills and 11 digs. Hannah Reinhardt and senior Faith Breinager were also on point on defense with 11 digs each, and serving 1 and 2 aces respectively. Lexi Boyke played all way around the majority of the night and had 9 kills, 10 digs, and 3 blocks for the night. Amy Kern came in clutch with 6 kills and a team high 6 blocks. Sarah Hauck amassed 50 assists in the 5 sets. The Eagles take on Flint Powers at home tonight for senior night in their last regular season match. Districts begin next week in Chesaning, with the Muth taking on the winner of the Chesaning/Bridgeport match, with this district semi final match scheduled for Wednesday Nov 3rd at 7:00pm.

BIRCH RUN, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO