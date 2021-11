Ariela and Biniyam reunited after months apart on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it wasn't the happy reunion either of them wanted. After intense fighting while Ariela was in New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery while Biniyam stayed behind in Ethiopia -- and Ariela accusing Biniyam of partying with other women and bringing strangers to their house while turning off his phone -- the two met up in Kenya for a tense showdown.

