AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employers. Texas and several other allied states and companies are suing for what they say is the ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ soon-to-be vaccine mandate imposed at some private companies. The new rules will impact more than 100 million U.S. workers. New regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID. Those choosing not to get the shot will be required to test negative for COVID at least once a...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO