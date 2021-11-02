Minority Business Enterprise Certification Seminar Scheduled for 11/10/21

WHAT:

Minority Business Enterprise Certification Seminar

The City of West Palm Beach and the India-US Chamber of Commerce, South Florida will host a seminar on SBE and M/WBE certification and the benefits to getting certified. Owners of local minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to attend this free event to learn more about how to earn this certification with the city and the benefits to getting certified. Information will be provided about the City of West Palm Beach Office of Small Minority/Woman Business Programs. Speakers will include:

Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach

Jill Isaac, JI-TO Consulting

Dr. Philip C. Harris, Assistant to the City Administrator, West Palm Beach

Frank Hayden, City of WPB Office of Small and Minority Business Programs

Pamela Stewart, PBC Black Business Investment Corp.

Vic Narang, GDKN Corporation & TechRev CEO

WHO:

Event is open to the public. Owners of minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to attend.

WHERE:

Mandel Library of West Palm Beach (3rd Floor, Auditorium)

411 Clematis Street

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 6-8PM

COST:

Free