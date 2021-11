Those white license plates you see today – the ones with the blue lettering? They’re visitors from Ontario. You might have forgotten what they look like. It’s been 20 months since Canadians could easily – well, sort of easily – come to Western New York. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States and Canada closed their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the deadly virus. Starting Monday, the U.S. border is reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian adults. Children under 18 don’t have to be vaccinated as long as they’re traveling with a fully vaccinated adult.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO