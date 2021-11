Glasgow is hosting the latest global attempt to reach a consensus on meeting targets. Leaders from around the world have gathered in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate conference. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales were joined by leaders including US president Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and acting German chancellor Angela Merkel for speeches, bilateral talks and events – all with the aim of getting nations to agree to cut emissions and save the planet from rising temperatures and sea levels.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO