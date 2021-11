Liverpool are on the verge of surpassing the record of the club’s great side of the 1980s but manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players do not want to be compared as they are creating their own history.If they avoid defeat against West Ham on Sunday they will extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches, beating the club’s all-time league landmark set by Bob Paisley’s 1982 team.But Klopp insists comparisons are fruitless and he prefers to concentrate on what this current group have achieved.Next up, a trip to @WestHam 👊 pic.twitter.com/SlMEO2KIHh— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2021“It was for sure not...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO