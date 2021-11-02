The Biggest Game You’ve Never Heard Of

I’ve been trying to keep up with new releases lately, and it’s like drinking from a firehose. There are just so many amazing books coming out every week that there’s no way to even make a dent in it. The titles advertised everywhere and getting tons of buzz pile up on my TBR — leaving no room for backlist. This is a shame, because next to the glitter of new releases, it’s easy to overlook the previously published books that are just as good (or better). Even harder to spot are the little known gems of the book world. These books didn’t get a ton of buzz, and they likely didn’t come with a huge marketing budget, but the readers who picked them up loved them.

